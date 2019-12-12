The students in a premier technical institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad got better offers from the international market as the institute has witnessed a surge in students getting placement abroad.

For the academic year 2019-20, the students of the institute secured 271 offers from 96 companies by the end of the first phase of campus placements. There were many prominent companies that offered jobs to students including Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Jaguar Land Rover, Eaton, BNY Mellon, Bajaj Auto, and TSMC.

IIT Hyderabad authorities told that the first phase of placements was conducted in December while the second phase will begin in January.

Pradeep Yemula, faculty in-charge (placements) told that there has been a significant increase in the placement offers as compared to the last year.

For the current placement year, we have received 38 international offers from 15 companies from the USA, Japan, and Taiwan. In the last placement year (2018-19), we had received 22 international offers from 8 companies from Japan and Taiwan,” he said.

According to the Institute, 483 students registered for placements across departments. Most of the jobs were bagged from the IT and ITES sectors. For circuit branches, the institute has crossed 80 per cent in the first phase.

At the end of the first phase of placement, 251 (single offers) students were placed including the pre-placement offers. Last academic year 239 (single offers) students, including 19 pre-placement offers were placed.