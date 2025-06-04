IIT Delhi student found dead under mysterious circumstances in hostel room

A second-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room in campus on Wednesday, police said.

The body of the undergraduate student pursuing biomechanical engineering had no visible injury marks, though vomit was found on the floor near the bed, suggesting possible medical complications, a senior police officer said.

The police further added that, “The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at the Kishangarh police station, claiming a student from Chandigarh was not responding to repeated knocks on the door of his hostel room that was locked from inside.”

After receiving this information, a police team immediately rushed to the spot along with the fire officials and broke open the door.

“The student was found lying unconscious on the bed. He was declared dead on the spot by doctors present in the campus,” the officer said.

A preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the deceased was last seen two days ago while he was having his dinner. As his prolonged absence raised concern among the fellow students, they informed the campus security staff, who alerted the police eventually.