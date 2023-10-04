IIT Bombay issues Rs 10,000 fine over protest against policy of separate tables for vegetarians

The administration of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) allegedly fined students who protested the separation of tables for vegetarian cuisine at the hostel’s restaurant by 10,000 rupees.

“The students who peacefully protested the institute’s food segregation policy by engaging in individual civil disobedience have been fined 10,000 by @iitbombay. The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, a group of Left-leaning students at the institute, said in a post on X late on Monday night that the administration’s action was comparable to a Khap Panchayat (caste council) trying to maintain untouchability in contemporary times.

When contacted for a statement about the students’ body’s claim, the IIT B administration did not provide one.

Following an argument over segregating vegetarian students’ tables in one of the IIT B canteens last week, the Mess Council formally announced that six tables in the common canteen of the three hostels would be reserved for vegetarians.

It had stated that compliance is essential and that any violations found by the mess team (council) will result in appropriate action and the enforcement of sanctions.

“Such violations will also be considered in disciplinary action as they disrupt the harmony we aim to maintain in our dining facilities,” according to an email sent to the students of hostels 12, 13 and 14 by the Mess Council last week.