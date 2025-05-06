IIFT to set up off-campus centre at GIFT City in Gujarat

Aligning with the National Education Policy(NEP) 2020, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has received approval to establish an off-campus centre at GIFT City in Gujarat. The move will strengthen India’s trade education ecosystem and support export-led growth.



The Ministry of Education has approved the establishment of an off-campus centre of the IIFT New Delhi, at GIFT City in Gandhinagar. The centre will be set up under the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2023.

The upcoming GIFT City campus will be located on the 16th and 17th floors of GIFT Tower 2. It will offer IIFT’s flagship MBA (International Business) programme, specialised short-term training courses and research in international trade and related fields.Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated IIFT on receiving the approval, stating: “Heartiest congratulations to @IIFT_Official on getting approval to open its new off-campus centre in @GIFTCity_, India’s global financial hub. This paves the way for training talent in the institute’s flagship programme, MBA (International Business), besides short-term training programmes and research in the area of International Trade.”

The initiative aligns with the goals of the NEP 2020, which aims to promote multidisciplinary learning and expand access to high-quality education.

The approval under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, comes after IIFT’s successful compliance with the conditions laid out in the Letter of Intent (LoI) issued in January 2025, according to a Commerce and Industry ministry statement on Tuesday.