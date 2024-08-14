IIAS observes ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’

The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Wednesday by paying tribute to the millions of lives irrevocably altered by the tragic events of the 1947 Partition.

The event, presided over by IIAS, Secretary Mehar Chand Negi at the IIAS brought together esteemed fellows, scholars, and guests to reflect on the profound human cost of Partition and to draw lessons essential for fostering peace and unity.

The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at IIAS was a deeply moving and introspective event that successfully conveyed the profound human impact of the 1947 Partition.

Advertisement

The program was marked by a blend of scholarly insights, emotional expressions, and collective reflection.

The event’s Moderator Akhilesh Pathak began the proceedings with a significant inaugural address by framing the Partition not merely as a political event but as a monumental human tragedy, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the ongoing emotional and psychological scars that affect society today.

Delivering the presentation, Dr Priyanka Vaidya, a Fellow at IIAS, explored “Trauma in Partition Narratives.”

Her profound examination of the emotional and psychological trauma embedded in these narratives shed light on how they shape collective memory and contemporary social dynamics.

Her insights provided a deep understanding of the enduring impact of Partition on individual and collective psyches.

The participants experienced a powerful visual representation of Partition through a recorded drama by the National School of Drama (NSD).

This drama, shared by the Ministry, vividly depicted the pain, resilience, and experiences of those affected by Partition, offering a poignant reminder of the human cost of this historical event.

Another Fellow at IIAS, Professor Vijay Prakash Singh addressed the historical context of Partition and the role of defense in nation-building.

In his speech he provided a comprehensive analysis of the historical forces that shaped modern India and highlighted the enduring impact of Partition on the nation’s defense and development.

Adding an emotional layer to the event, Fellow at IIAS Dr. Tek Chand Koul performed a heartfelt musical piece related to Partition.

His performance captured the deep sorrow and loss of that period, showcasing the power of music to express emotions that are often beyond words.

Additionally, Prof OP Sharma, also a Fellow at IIAS, further articulated the pain experienced by those who witnessed the tragic events of Partition.

The gathering observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of those who suffered and perished during Partition.

Negi reiterated the institute’s commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue on historical events that continue to shape the society.