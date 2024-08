Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC ), Shimla Professor Dr. Laxmi Nand has been awarded Fellowship (FACP) by American College of Physicians for the year 2023-24 for his research work, significant contribution and his ongoing accomplishment in the field of Internal Medicine.

Earlier he was also awarded the fellowship of Indian College of Physicians (FICP) for the year 2021-22 at National level for his research work, significant contribution in the field of internal medicine.

Presently Professor (Dr.) Laxmi Nand is working as Professor and Unit Head in the Department of Medicine in IGMC and is dedicated to serve the ailing humanity.

