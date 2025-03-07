IFS officer dies by suicide in Delhi; police rule out foul play

A 40-year-old Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the MEA residential society in Chanakyapuri area of South Delhi, police said on Friday. Authorities have ruled out any foul play in the incident.

According to police officials, the deceased, identified as Jitendra Rawat, jumped at around 6 am. He was serving as the Director at the Overseas Employment and Protectorate General of Emigrants (OE & PGE) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“There is no suspicion of foul play in his death. The official was undergoing treatment for depression,” an officer said.

Rawat lived with his mother in government-allotted housing designated for the MEA personnel, officials added.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a press statement, stating, “An officer of the Ministry of External Affairs passed away in the morning of March 7 in New Delhi.”

The statement further noted, “The Ministry is providing all possible assistance to the family and is in touch with the Delhi Police. The Ministry stands with the family in this hour of grief and difficulty. Further details are not being released to respect the family’s privacy during this time of bereavement.”