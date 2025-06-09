IFFCO Paradip winner in inter-unit Cultural festival

The 12th Inter Unit Cultural Festival (IUCF) 2025 of Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has concluded with the Paradip Unit declared the overall winner of the festival.

The week-long celebration, hosted for the first time at Paradeep, culminated yesterday in a colourful and emotional closing ceremony graced among others by Dr U S Awasthi, Managing Director, IFFCO.

In his address, Dr Awasthi thanked the Chairman of IFFCO, Dileep Sanghani, for his continuous support and contribution to IFFCO’s growth.

Dr Awasthi reflected on the key decision of acquiring the Paradeep Unit. “When I decided to acquire this unit, I was confident that it was essential for the growth of IFFCO and for the nation. Today, I am proud of that decision,” he said. He added that the success of this festival and the strength of the unit stand as testimony to that foresight.

He shared the origin of the IUCF, stating, “I started this festival in 2005 so that employees from all IFFCO units could come together, showcase their talent, and build lasting bonds.”

Encouraging all employees, he said, “Pursue your hobbies alongside your work. If you manage your time well, you can grow professionally and personally.”

Dr Awasthi concluded by expressing his heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of the IUCF 2025, applauding the dedication and enthusiasm of all participants and organisers.