If voted to power in MCD, AAP will clear garbage mountains: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday, said if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the MCD, it will clear the mountains of garbage from the National Capital in five years.

After visiting Ghazipur landfill site on Wednesday, Sisodia claimed that the BJP was suppressing the size of the garbage and filling vacant spaces at the landfill with waste to show that the size of the mountain has reduced. But if his party (Aam Aadmi Party) comes into power, all the three garbage mountains will be cleared.

“People of Delhi will vote for the AAP in the upcoming municipal polls to clear the ‘garbage of the BJP’ and if the party comes to power in the MCD, it will clear the garbage mountains from the city in five years,” Sisodia said.

Sounding confident about the prospects of AAP in the elections, he said, “In the MCD elections, people will vote for Jhadu to clear the garbage of the BJP for a clean Delhi.”

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister further said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a complete plan on how these mountains of garbage will be eliminated from Delhi. “CM Arvind Kejriwal is an engineer himself, he has studied the whole situation of solid waste management in the capital and prepared a blueprint to eliminate the mountains of garbage from Delhi and make it garbage free.”

With focus of its MCD poll campaign on the garbage mountains the AAP is planning to conduct more than 500 mass public dialogues every day across Delhi. The party has started ‘Kude Par Jansamvad’ at 13,682 booths to reach out to Delhiites before MCD elections.

By November 20, a public dialogue will be held at each of Delhi’s 13,682 booths. It has been decided to hold approximately 500 public meetings per day led by AAP MLAs. All AAP office bearers have been instructed to connect with each and every resident of Delhi at the grassroot level and listen to their problems.

The MCD poll is scheduled to be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7. The nomination process for the elections started from November 7.