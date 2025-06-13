If terrorists attack India, we will hunt them down wherever they are, including in Pakistan: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has warned that if terrorists attack India, then it will hunt them down wherever they are, including in Pakistan.

“We have been very clear: as long as cross-border terrorism continues, we will retaliate and take all measures necessary for our self-defence. It’s a basic duty to our people,” Jaishankar said in an interview with French daily Le Figaro.

On the issue of Kashmir and tensions with Pakistan, the External Affairs Minister reiterated that the conflict stems from terrorism, not a bilateral dispute.

“This is about terrorism. It has become an India–Pakistan issue because Pakistan harbours and supports terrorists (from Lashkar-e-Taiba). The conflict is between India and terrorism, not with a specific country,” he said.

Referring to the recent April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Jaishankar warned, “The most recent attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir (on April 22), but others have occurred elsewhere, like the 2008 Mumbai attacks. This is not a dispute with Pakistan over Kashmir—we simply have zero tolerance for terrorism. And if terrorists attack India, we will hunt them down wherever they are, including in Pakistan.”

On April 22, at least 26 tourists, including one Nepali citizen, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7.

During the interview, Jaishankar said there was broad international support for India’s retaliatory actions, with the UN Security Council having called for “accountability and justice.”

“There was widespread international understanding of our response to that attack. The UN Security Council called for accountability and justice. That is exactly what we pursued on May 7 by striking terrorist bases,” the External Affairs Minister said.

When asked about China’s support for Pakistan, Jaishankar cautioned against double standards.

“On an issue like terrorism, you cannot afford ambiguity,” he said.

Speaking on India-France ties, Jaishankar said, “For many years, India has had a very strong economic and strategic, civil and military partnership with France. For decades, our approaches and positions have been shaped by our conversations with France. The word “trust” is central to this relationship.”

“For example, in our nuclear policy or strategic posture, we are driven by the will to maintain our national capabilities. It is a solid relationship between two major independent powers that, in a turbulent multipolar world, understand the importance of strategic autonomy. We aim to strengthen partnerships with France in defense, nuclear energy, AI, space, environment… France is also part of the Mediterranean region, which is very important for us,” the External Affairs Minister said.