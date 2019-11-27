Soon after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was elected as the Chief Minister candidate in Maharashtra on Tuesday, party leader Ramesh Solanki announced his resignation on Twitter stating that his “ideology does not permit him to work with Congress”.

In a series of tweets, Solanki said that “with a heavy heart, he was making the most difficult decision of his life”, but added that he will “always remain Balasaheb’s Shiv Sainik at heart”.

“Congratulations and all the best for forming govt in Maharashtra and having Shiv Sena CM. But my conscious and ideology doesnt permit me to work with Congress, I cant work half heartedly and it wont be fair to my post, my party my fellow ShivSainiks and my leaders (sic),”, he said in a tweet.

Congratulations and all the best for forming govt in Maharashtra and having ShivSena CM

But my conscious and ideology doesnt permit me to work with Congress, I cant work half heartedly and it wont be fair to my post, my party my fellow ShivSainiks and my leaders — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) November 26, 2019

Ramesh Solanki further said that he was leaving on a winning note as the Shiv Sena is in a strong position and will form the government in Maharashtra.

There is a proverb “जब जहाज डूबता है सबसे पहले चूहे कूदकर भागते हैं”

But I am leaving on a winning note

I am leaving when ShivSena is in strong postion I am leaving when ShivSena is forming govt in Maharashtra

I am walking out as proud ShivSainik for my ideology n principles — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) November 26, 2019

Tweeting his resignation from the post in BVS/YuvaSena and Shiv Sena, Solanki also thanked Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray for giving him the opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and India.

My Resignation I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena

I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan pic.twitter.com/I0uIf13Ed2 — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) November 26, 2019

Solanki had reportedly been upset since Sena, NCP and Congress MLAs, gathered at a five-star hotel in Mumbai for a show of strength, were made to take a pledge of allegiance to their parties.

Solanki in another tweet said he had been with the Shiv Sena for 21 years and had seen many ups and downs until his party made a “political decision” and joined hands with the Congress.