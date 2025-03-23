Idea of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ applies to foreign policy too: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ applies to the country’s foreign policy too, pointing out that India is among the few countries that can simultaneously engage with Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Iran.

Speaking on ‘Diplomacy in the age of Disruptions’ at a media event in Mumbai last night, he said, “Even in a sensitive domain like defence and security, Indian diplomacy ensures that both our armed forces and businesses have the widest possible selection of partners.”

The foreign minister said that as far as international cooperation is concerned, India has shown the ability to forge different combinations for different domains, be it trade, technology, energy or security. ‘’The endeavour, in the final analysis, is to keep as many doors open as possible. I have always maintained that ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ applies equally to the foreign policy.”

He said, “A strategic approach also helps widen options. In the current polarised era, India is among the few that can simultaneously engage Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Iran, the democratic West and the Global South, and the BRICS and QUAD. We have initiated or joined more than 40 different groupings devoted to specific agendas – from renewables and biofuels to disaster resilience and connectivity,” he said.

He also spoke about the challenges Indian businesses face in a volatile world and highlighted the importance of trust while advancing trade and technology partnerships.

“The importance of trust and strong political relationships in advancing our trade and technology partnerships. Our diverse energy partnerships as well as choices, to meet our development demands,” he said.

Mr Jaishankar also talked about the active role played by Indian embassies in pursuing India’s commercial interests, the role of concessional financing in enabling access for Indian businesses abroad, the efforts for Indian talent mobility in a global workplace and in reaching out to Indians abroad when in distress.”

He highlighted India’s endeavours in promoting tourism, as an economic driver back home, connectivity initiatives, globally and in the neighbourhood and the key role therein for Indian businesses.

“As we move forward, our diplomacy and businesses must continue to work together as Team India in the quest for a Viksit Bharat and in promoting India’s interests globally,” The minister said in a social media post on X later.