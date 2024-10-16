Iconic Bastar Dussehra festival concludes with flair, CM Sai unveils Rs 50L development boost

The iconic Muria Darbar of the globally acclaimed Bastar Dussehra festival concluded with grandeur at Sirhasar Bhawan in Jagdalpur on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, gracing the occasion, announced a development grant of Rs 50 lakh for Madia Sarai and launched the English translation of ancestral documents preserved by the Bastar Development Authority.

Highlighting the cultural and economic significance of the festival, Chief Minister Sai described Bastar Dussehra, which spans 75 days, as a cornerstone of faith and tradition in the region. “This historic event has attained global recognition, drawing thousands of visitors from across the country and beyond, thereby bolstering the local economy,” he remarked. Acknowledging the blessings of Maa Danteshwari, he expressed gratitude for the collective efforts that ensured the festival’s success this year.

During his address, Sai directed the District Administration and Bastar Dussehra Committee to submit proposals aimed at increasing the honorarium for key members, including Manjhi-Chalaki. He emphasised the centuries-old tradition of the Muria Darbar, celebrating the festival as a symbol of cultural unity, cherished by the people of Bastar with joy and cooperation.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Dussehra Pasra initiative, which was developed at a cost of approximately Rs 3 crore, as an economic lifeline for local small-scale vendors and individuals involved in religious ceremonies. He confirmed that the budget for the Bastar Dussehra festival would be increased to Rs 50 lakh, promising to address the concerns raised by members of the committee and other officials. Sai extended his congratulations to all who played an active role in the festival’s success.

The event saw the participation of several ministers, MPs, and MLAs from the Bastar region, alongside members of the Bastar royal family, including Kamal Chandra Bhanjdev, Vice President of the Bastar Dussehra Committee, and numerous dignitaries and villagers.

Kamal Chandra Bhanjdev, the heir of the Bastar Royal Family, emphasised the festival’s historical and social significance, lauding it as a beacon of social harmony. He commended the state government for its initiatives, including the provision of Dev Sarai for the deities and enhanced facilities for Majhi-Chalaki, priests, and villagers attending the festival.

Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, MP and Dussehra Committee Chairman Mahesh Kashyap, Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Singh Deo also extended their greetings and best wishes. Laxman Manjhi, Vice-President of the Bastar Dussehra Committee, expressed gratitude for the widespread community participation, which he credited for the event’s success.

This year’s Bastar Dussehra, a celebration of tradition and cultural pride, continues to exemplify the spirit of unity among the people of Bastar, captivating visitors from around the world and reinforcing the rich heritage of Chhattisgarh.