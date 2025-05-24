ICG Organises Seminar on Marine Pollution Response

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in collaboration with the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), hosted a two-day Marine Pollution Response Seminar and Workshop, recently.

Held in Haldia, the event aimed at enhancing preparedness, coordination, and rapid response capability among key stakeholders in managing oil spill incidents along the West Bengal coast.

The seminar, inaugurated by the ICG Commander (West Bengal), featured expert presentations by domain specialists from the ICG and HDC at the Coast Guard Pollution Response Cell. A practical demonstration of pollution response equipment was held at the HDC, giving participants a hands-on understanding of the capabilities of state-of-the-art pollution response systems.

Stakeholders from across the maritime and petrochemical sectors including Kolkata Port Trust, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Haldia Refinery, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Reliance Haldia Terminals, and others actively participated.