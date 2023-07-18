ICAR foundation day celebration showcases cutting-edge farming technologies

The Indian economy is predominantly agrarian, as evidenced by recent figures on student admissions in agricultural courses. The number of students enrolled in agriculture universities has increased fivefold in the past few years, as highlighted by the director of ICAR. Union Minister of Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar, expressed his appreciation for the rise in the number of female students enrolled.

The three-day-long celebration of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Foundation Day concluded today at the National Agriculture Science Complex, PUSA, New Delhi. This year’s foundation day coincided with the technology day, resulting in the exhibition of various stalls showcasing new farming technologies and gadgets. Additionally, a range of products were available for sale.

The director emphasized the signing of 17 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the last 15-20 days for technology transfer. Agreements have been signed for bioformulations, oilseed research formulation, and several other areas. He mentioned that there are another 100-150 MoUs in the pipeline with private companies.

While congratulating the ICAR team, Union Minister Narendra Tomar expressed his gratitude to the farmers, startups, and the new generation present at the event. He conveyed India’s vision of becoming the leading agricultural power. To achieve this vision, scientists have been conducting intensive research on crops, livestock, and methods to improve their yield.

Tomar also expressed deep concern over the unprecedented rainfall that has caused havoc in northern India, emphasizing the need for preparedness in the face of upcoming challenges.

The exhibition featured stalls showcasing various fields such as mechanization, precision and value-added farming, innovative poultry, and climate-resilient farming, among others. One stall displayed a robotic apple harvester, which simplifies the harvesting process. Another showcased a machine that monitors the temperature, humidity, and other factors of stored fruit to ensure optimal conditions during transportation.

As India celebrates the International Year of Millets, the Union Minister commended the efforts of Indian farmers and scientists in establishing India as the largest grower of millets.