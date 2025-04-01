IBPS PO 2025 results declared: Easy steps to check Main Examination, Interview scores

IBPS PO 2025 results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results for the IBPS PO 2025 main examination and the interview. The results have been published on the official website of the IBPS, which is ibps.in.

Candidates who participated in the IBPS PO 2025 selection process can check their results by visiting the official website.

The link to download IBPS PO 2025 results has been activated, and candidates can check their results until April 30, 2025.

Below are the five easy steps to check the IBPS PO 2025 result:

1. Visit the IBPS official website ibps.in

2. Click on the IBPS PO Result 2025 link

3. Enter the required login credentials

4. Click on the Submit to view the results

5. Download and print the result for future reference.

According to an official notification, the provisional allotment of candidates has been done on a merit-cum-preference basis.

However, government reservation policies and administrative requirements have also been considered while preparing the merit list.

In case two or more candidates have secured the same score, older candidates have been placed higher in the merit list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.