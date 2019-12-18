As the protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act are spreading in many parts of the country and over social media with people both for and against the contentious Act, some miscreants used the fake Facebook page of IAS officer Tina Dabi to criticize the Act and the Centre over the issue.

New agency ANI quoted her as saying that, “it is a fake page and she will report it.”

On Tuesday, a message went viral from the 2017 batch IAS officer’s “fake” FB page criticizing the CAA.

According to the new law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Protests have erupted across the nation with violence and arson emerging from different parts of Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and the northeastern states of Assam, Tripura and Manipur.

The campus protests have gained massive support across the nation after Delhi Police tear-gassed students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night without any permission from the campus authorities.

The protest against Citizenship Act turned violent on Sunday in the evening in southeast Delhi’s Mathura Road after the agitators resorted to arson and police used force practically turning the area into a war zone, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters injured.

Following police action at Jamia Millia, protests also erupted at Aligarh Muslim University, Hyderabad’s Moulana Azad National Urdu University, Banaras Hindu University and Lucknow’s Nadwa College.