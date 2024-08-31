IAF’s MI-17 drops snag-hit helicopter into Mandakini river near Kedarnath

A malfunctioned helicopter of Crystal Aviation Company, which had been lying at the Kedarnath shrine helipad for nearly two months due to a tail rotor failure, was dropped into the Mandakini River while being airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) MI-17 helicopter on Saturday morning.

The mishap occurred as the MI-17, tasked with transporting the damaged helicopter from Kedarnath Helipad to Gauchar airbase, began shaking mid-air due to the weight of the helicopter, rendering it unstable. The pilot, facing imminent risk, had no choice but to drop the helicopter near Tharu Camp at Lincholi, 3-4 km away from the Kedarnath shrine area.

Confirming the incident, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) officials stated that the MI-17 helicopter became jerky and unstable shortly after takeoff from the Kedarnath Helipad. The pilot’s decision to release the lifted helicopter was necessary to avoid a potentially costly disaster for the IAF helicopter. The wreckage was found scattered along the riverside, with no reported casualties. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was immediately dispatched to search the area and take control of the wreckage.

The Crystal Aviation Company, one of over 10 aviation firms operating in the Kedar Valley during the ongoing Chardham pilgrimage season, had requested IAF assistance to transport the non-functional helicopter for repairs at Gauchar. The helicopter had made an emergency landing in June due to the tail rotor failure.