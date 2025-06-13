IAF’s Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Punjab

An Indian Air Force’s Apache helicopter on Friday made an emergency landing in the Nangalpur area of Punjab, sources said.

The development comes days after another IAF Apache helicopter made a “precautionary landing” in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh due to some technical problems while on a routine sortie, they said.

Advertisement

Both the pilot and the co-pilot are safe.

Advertisement

On June 6, another IAF Apache attack helicopter made an emergency landing during a routine training sortie near Saharanpur in UP and then returned to the Saharanpur air base, they added.

There was yet another incident of the same nature in April when a helicopter of IAF made an emergency landing near a dam in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district. In this incident, it was not known how many personnel were on board the chopper, but it was confirmed that no one was injured.

The helicopter made the emergency landing on the outskirts of Changa village near Rangmati dam on April 21, about 22 km from the Jamnagar Air Force Station.