IAF to participate in multinational air exercise in Greece

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in Exercise INIOCHOS-25, a prestigious multinational air exercise at Andravida Air Base in Greece, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The air exercise, being hosted by the Hellenic Air Force, is scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 11.

The IAF contingent will include Su-30 MKI fighters along with combat enabler IL-78 and C-17 aircraft, according to the ministry.

The INIOCHOS exercise serves as a platform for air forces to hone their skills, exchange tactical knowledge, and strengthen military ties. It will integrate multiple air and surface assets from 15 countries under realistic combat scenarios designed to simulate modern-day air warfare challenges, it said.

“The IAF looks forward to participating in Exercise INIOCHOS 25, a platform to enhance international cooperation, synergy, and interoperability among participating Air Forces. This exercise will provide an opportunity to train in planning and executing combined air operations, refine tactics in complex air warfare scenarios, and gain insights into operational best practices,” the ministry said in a statement.

With all operations conducted from Andravida, IAF’s participation will not only strengthen its operational capabilities but also contribute to mutual learning and enhanced coordination among participating countries, it said.

Stating that the IAF’s participation in INIOCHOS-25 reflects its commitment to global defence cooperation and operational excellence, the ministry said, “The exercise will further reinforce India’s strategic partnerships and bolster its capabilities in joint operations with friendly nations.”