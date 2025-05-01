IAF to demonstrate strength on Ganga Expressway on May 2

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to carry out a landmark trial on the under-construction Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, a 3.5-kilometre-long airstrip in Shahjahanpur will showcase its operational readiness as the Air Force conducts take-off and landing exercises involving its most advanced fighter and transport aircraft, including the Rafale, Jaguar, and Mirage, officials here on Thursday said.

The air show is being organised to assess the expressway’s potential as an alternative runway during times of war or national emergencies.

Notably, this will be the first airstrip in the country designed to support day and night landings of fighter aircraft, making it a strategic asset for defence preparedness. It will also serve as the Air Force’s training and rehearsal base.

To ensure comprehensive security, around 250 CCTV cameras have been installed on both sides of the airstrip. In preparation for the air show, the Indian Air Force has taken over operational control of the airstrip, with personnel from the Air Force and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) coordinating efforts.

According to the district administration, the air show will be conducted in two phases—during the day and at night—to test the strip’s night landing capabilities. Fighter jets will perform low fly-pasts at an altitude of just one metre, followed by landing and take-off drills. The same sequence will be repeated from 7 PM to 10 PM.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Minister of State for Cooperation JPS Rathore, public representatives, and senior Air Force officials will also attend.

Major fighter jets participating in this exercise:

Rafale: Equipped with a modern electronic warfare system and long-range Meteor missile, this aircraft can operate in all weather conditions.

SU-30 MKI: This twin-seater fighter, jointly developed by India and Russi,a is capable of long-range strikes and can fly with missiles like BrahMos.

Mirage-2000: This aircraft of French origin is capable of high-speed deep strike and is nuclear-capable.

MiG-29: It is a fighter aircraft with high speed, high altitude, and the ability to dodge radar.

Jaguar: It is a precision strike aircraft used in ground attack and anti-ship missions.

C-130J Super Hercules: This heavy transport aircraft plays a major role in deploying special forces, disaster relief, and rescue missions.

AN-32: Transport aircraft suitable for transporting goods and soldiers in high-altitude areas.

MI-17 V5 helicopter: Multipurpose helicopter required for search and rescue, medical evacuation, and humanitarian aid operations.

The Ganga Expressway is set to become Uttar Pradesh’s fourth expressway equipped with an airstrip facility. Previously, airstrips have been constructed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao, the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, and the Bundelkhand Expressway near Etawah. These strategically located airstrips serve as alternative runways for the Indian Air Force during wartime or emergencies.

However, the Ganga Expressway stands out as the first in Uttar Pradesh and across the country to offer night-landing capabilities. This advancement will significantly enhance the Indian Air Force’s ability to conduct round-the-clock operations

The upcoming air show will assess the expressway’s readiness for use as an alternate runway and demonstrate the IAF’s rapid response capability and strength in executing multi-domain operations.

This exercise marks a crucial step in reinforcing India’s defence preparedness. Leveraging strategic infrastructure, such as the Ganga Expressway, underscores a new era of civil-military synergy and enhances the nation’s military strategy.