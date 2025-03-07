IAF Jaguar Aircraft crashes in Ambala during training sortie, pilot ejects safely

A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Ambala on Friday during a routine training sortie after encountering a system malfunction.

According to an official statement from the IAF, the pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft before impact and ensured that the jet was maneuvered away from any inhabited areas, preventing damage or casualties on the ground.

Advertisement

“The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely,” the IAF statement read.

Advertisement

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Further details regarding the crash and subsequent recovery operations are awaited.