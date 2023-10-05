IAF honours Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke, saviour of Kalaikunda base in 1965 India-Pakistan war

Remembering the 1965 India-Pakistan war, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday honoured Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke for his contribution in the war.

An aerial display of mock air combat was held that showed how the Kalaikunda base was saved during the 1965 war.

A static display of aircraft and equipment where small to big aircraft with ammunition were also shown at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke said that it was an emotional moment for him as he had spent his seven years of life at Kalaikunda Air Force base.

“It is beautiful to meet my old hunter aircraft which I used to fly. 1968 was the last time I flew it. Good to be back here and see boys do a flypast for me. I felt emotional because I did it myself. I had tears in my eyes. It’s good to be back. I spend seven years of my life here and today I have come back home,” Lieutenant Cooke said.

Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke is credited for saving the Kalaikunda base from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) after it launched a raid on the base in 1965. He was honoured by Vir Chakra in the same year.

The war started on April 24, 1965, when the Pakistan Army attacked Indian territory in the Rann of Kutch and entered many miles inside the Indian territory. This act of illegal occupation of Indian territory constituted violation of the Indo-Pak Border Agreement of 1960.

Advertisement

Wing Commander Himanshu Tiwari, PRO Ministry of Defence, Kolkata said “We have gathered here to honour flying lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke who is also known as the saviour of Kalaikunda because in 1965 war he saved this particular field from Pakistan. We are trying to recreate the same scenario just to showcase, how he had deterred the attack from Pakistan aircraft and saved the airfield.”

Ran Singh, Air officer commanding of Kalaikunda has said that Kalaikunda Base is a very important base for the Indian Air Force as many new pilots are trained here.

“It is a very important base of the Indian Air Force and Eastern Air Command. Here the pilots who fly fighter planes undergo training so that we will be able to produce good pilots to tackle any enemy challenge. All the planes that the Air Force is deploying today are aircraft of very modern technology. With this, we will be able to kill the enemy in the air and also on the ground, so that no one can come near Kalaikunda and do any harm,” Ran Singh said.