IAF holds Maintenance Command Commanders’ Conference

With the theme ‘Enhancement of Maintenance Capability and Capacity to Maximise Operational Potential of the Indian Air Force’, the Indian Air Force organized a two-day Maintenance Command Commanders’ Conference at Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur, on Thursday.

The conference focused on bolstering self-reliance, indigenization, and long-term sustainment of critical assets. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who attended the conference through hybrid mode, was apprised of Maintenance Command’s initiatives aimed at reducing dependency on foreign OEMs, enhancing system reliability, life extension studies and innovations.

Emphasising inclusive growth and transformational reforms, the CAS encouraged commanders of units under Maintenance Command to proactively reduce dependence on foreign OEMs and enhance indigenous capability to maximise operational potential of the IAF.

