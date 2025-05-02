IAF demonstrates its air power on Ganga Expressway

The Indian Air Force (IAF) demonstrated its might on the newly constructed Ganga Expressway here on Friday amid India-Pakistan tension.

Fighter jets such as Rafael, Jaguar, and Sukhoi touched down on the airstrip built in Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur.

Earlier, the Air Force AN-32 aircraft arrived around 12.41 pm. The aircraft circled for about five minutes and thereafter landed on the airstrip. The aircraft took off from here after a brief stay. Air Force helicopters also landed on the airstrip.

The air show on the Ganga Expressway lasted about one and a half hours, during which fighter aircraft performed aerial acrobatics, thrilling the spectators, especially schoolchildren.

Officials said some fighter aircraft would also be landing on the expressway airstrip tonight between 7 and 10 PM. This will be the first time that fighter jets will conduct a night landing on an expressway.

Due to the air show, the Katra-Jalalabad highway was completely closed for three hours in the afternoon and will also remain closed at night.

An official said the Air Force air show aims to demonstrate the use of this expressway as an alternative runway during war or disaster.

This is the first such airstrip in the country, located on the Ganga Expressway, where fighter aircraft will be able to land both during the day and at night. From a security point of view, around 250 CCTV cameras have been installed on both sides of the airstrip.

In view of the air show, the airstrip had already been brought under the Air Force’s jurisdiction.

However, bad weather played spoilsport during the air show, as strong winds and a dust storm delayed the landing of the aircraft. The air show was delayed for some time and began once the weather cleared.

Major fighter jets participating in the practice were:

1. Rafale: Equipped with modern electronic warfare systems and long-range Meteor missiles, this aircraft is operational in all seasons.

2. SU-30 MKI: A twin-seater fighter jointly developed by India and Russia, capable of long-range strikes and carrying missiles like BrahMos.

3. Mirage 2000: A French-origin aircraft proficient in high-speed deep strikes and nuclear-capable.

4. MiG-29: A high-speed fighter aircraft known for its exceptional flight performance and radar evasion capabilities.

5. Jaguar: A precision strike aircraft used for ground attack and anti-ship missions.

6. C-130J Super Hercules: A heavy transport aircraft crucial for the deployment of special forces, disaster relief, and rescue missions.

7. AN-32: A transport aircraft suitable for transporting goods and jawans in high-altitude areas.

8. Mi-17 V5 helicopter: A multipurpose helicopter used for search and rescue, medical evacuation, and humanitarian assistance.

The Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district passes through 44 villages and spans approximately 42 km in this region. Construction is nearly complete in most areas. A 3.5 km-long airstrip has been built near Piru village in Jalalabad, where Air Force fighter aircraft can land at night.

The 594 km-long Ganga Ganga Expressway, extending from Meerut to Prayagraj, passes through Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, and Pratapgarh.

The Ganga Expressway is likely to be inaugurated in November this year.