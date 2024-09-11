IAF contingent to participate in defence drills in Oman

An IAF contingent comprising MiG-29s, Jaguars and C-17s is ready to set course to participate in Exercise Eastern Bridge in Oman.

This is the seventh edition of the Exercise that is scheduled from 11-22 September at the Air Force base Masirah, Oman.

The bilateral exercise endeavours to enhance interoperability between the Royal Oman Air Force and the Indian Air Force and shall provide a platform for both teams to engage in a series of joint training missions designed to strengthen strategic cooperation and operational readiness, the Ministry of Defence said Wednesday.

Exercise Eastern Bridge VII aims to improve tactical and operational skills, foster mutual understanding and bolster the ability of both air forces to collaborate effectively in diverse scenarios.

The exercise will include complex aerial maneuvering, air to air and air to ground operations, and logistical coordination, reflecting the evolving defense needs and strategic interests of both nations.

Underscoring the enduring partnership between the Royal Oman Air Force and the Indian Air Force, this exercise highlights their commitment to regional security and stability. The participating teams are expected to benefit from the shared expertise and operational experience gained during this extensive training period.