IAF chief felicitates meritorious sportsmen

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), on Friday felicitated distinguished sportsmen of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for their performances at Services, National, and International levels. The ceremony took place at Air Force Station, here today, recognizing the dedication and excellence of IAF athletes.

A total of 40 sportsmen and 11 Agniveervayu (Sports) were honoured for bringing laurels to the country through their achievements in various sporting events.

Advertisement

Additionally, seven teams of the Indian Air Force, who emerged as winners in Inter-Services and national championships and games, were also felicitated during the event.

Advertisement

During the ceremony, the CAS unveiled the Indian Air Force Sports Bulletin 2024, showcasing the remarkable achievements of IAF sports personnel.

In his address, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh commended the athletes for their stellar performances and their role in fostering a competitive sporting culture within the IAF.

He congratulated the winners and encouraged them to uphold perseverance, consistency, and the core ethos of the Air Force while continuing to promote sports at all levels.