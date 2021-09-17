IAF chief calls to boost combat capability of force through innovation

There is a need to augment the combat capability of the Air Force through innovation, self-reliance, and indigenization, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria said during the Annual Commanders’ Conference.

The Indian Air Force chief visited the headquarters of the Central Air Command (CAC) at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Thursday for its Annual Commanders’ Conference. He was received by Air Marshal R.J. Duckworth, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) CAC.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Air Force Chief on arrival at the Command Headquarters.

In his address to the Commanders, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria emphasized the need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness, focus on maintenance practices and ensure robust physical and cyber security.

He directed the Commanders to ensure that the readiness of all platforms, weapon systems, and assets are kept at the highest level. He appreciated the role of Central Air Command in the recent flood relief efforts and aid to the civil administration.

Indian Air Force chief urged the Commanders to continue their efforts in ensuring a safe operational flying environment and stressed the need to augment the combat capability of the IAF through innovation, self-reliance, and indigenization.

Earlier this month, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria visited Air Force Chandigarh which also coincided with the 60th anniversary of the Air Force Station Chandigarh. He had reviewed the ongoing capability enhancement and infrastructure up-gradation initiatives in the Station.

He appreciated the role played by the personnel of the Station in accomplishing the heavy lift and air maintenance tasks in general and undertaking rapid air mobilization during the Eastern Ladakh contingency.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to acquire 24 second-hand Mirage 2000 fighters, made by Dassault Aviation, in an attempt to strengthen its aging fleet of the fourth-generation fighters and also secure parts for its two existing squadrons of the aircraft, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

IAF has initialed a contract worth 27 million euros to buy the fighters, eight of which are in ready-to-fly condition, the people cited above added. That works out to a per-aircraft acquisition cost of 1.125 million euros. The people cited above said the aircraft will soon be shipped to India in containers.