IAF chief flies Israeli F-15 fighter jet; visits ‘Yad Vashem’ memorial

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew a sortie in the F-15 fighter jet while visited the Holocaust memorial to pay homage before concluding his visit in Israel.

The defence spokesperson shared that the IAF chief today concluded his visit to Israel. During the visit, he called on Maj Gen Amikam Norkin, Commander Israeli Air Force and held wide-ranging discussions on all bilateral Air Force interactions.

During his stay in Israel, CoAS Bhadauria flew a sortie in an Israeli F-15 fighter and was given an overview of the Israeli Air Force’s operational environment. The F-15 is an American twin-engine, all-weather tactical fighter aircraft. Bhadauria was seen in the cockpit as the Israeli F-15 taxied towards the runway.

It is learnt that the CAS had very productive meetings with DG MoD and Chief of the Gen Staff on matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence cooperation.

The visit of the CAS to Israel marks an important milestone in the Indian Air Force and the Israeli Air Force’s ties, with both sides reaffirming a shared vision of enhanced bilateral engagements & multidisciplinary professional exchanges for the future said an issued statement.

As part of the visit, the CAS & Cdr Israeli Air Force visited the “Yad Vashem” and paid homage at the memorial. The Chiefs also laid wreaths at the Cemetery for Indian soldiers in Talpiot, Jerusalem.

It may be noted that India and Israel have been engaged in cooperation in the defence sector for a long time. Our armed forces have been using weapons and other Israel-made technology to strengthen their firepower in terms of missiles and bombs.