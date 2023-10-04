‘I want to tell Modi ji…’: Sanjay Singh moments before ED arrest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was Wednesday arrested by Enforcement Directorate hours after extensive raids on his Delhi residence in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Moments before his arrest, Singh released a video message that was shared by his Aam Aadmi Party on its X account. In the video, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP claims that the ED officials didn’t find any incriminating evidence against him even after hours of extensive search in his house.

“The searched throughout the day. But nothing was found. Despite that, i am being arrested forcefully,” Singh is heard saying in the video.

He further adds,”…but we are the soldiers of Aam Aadmi Party. I want to tell Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), you are losing the elections. Badly. And this (his ED arrest) is the sign of your frustration. This is a sign of your defeat.”

Singh’s family has also alleged foul play in his arrest and his father Dinesh Singh claimed that his son was arrested as there was some pressure from the above.

“We’ve said we will cooperate. I told him (Sanjay Singh) not to worry. I think they didn’t find any base to arrest him but since they were told to arrest, they arrested him. It will bring positive results as the govt will be changed…,” AAP MP’s father was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has termed Singh’s arrest “illegal” and said that it showed PM Modi’s nervousness.

“The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows Modi ji’s nervousness. They will arrest many more opposition leaders till the elections,” Kejriwal wrote in Hindi on X.

The ED has arrested Sanjay Singh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. According to reports, ED accused Singh of playing a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

As per the central probe agency claims, it was Singh who first introduced former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia to Dinesh Arora, who was one of the key accused in the case before turning to a police witness.