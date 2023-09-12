“I fear for his safety in jail”: Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of arrested TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday raised her concerns about his safety in the prison.

Authorities have currently imprisoned Chandrababu Naidu on charges of corruption.

Addressing reporters, Nara Bhuvaneshwari said: “I fear for his security in the prison. Naidu has also not received proper facilities and they have given him cold water for taking the bath.”

“He (Chandrababu Naidu) stood for the people of the united Andhra Pradesh. To make his state number one state in terms of development, he had dedicated his life. He always maintained that people are important for him over the family. That person is now in prison in the same building he had built and inaugurated.”

“I request people that the person who fought for you is in the prison. You have to come out and start a fight for your rights. This is a tough time for the family. I have only one thing for the people and TDP cadres and party workers. The credit of foundation of the Telugu Desam party goes to late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. It will not be harmed. The family is always there to fight for people and cadres,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, the TDP Legal Cell moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu by the CID and questioning the applicability of Section 409. The court accepted the petition and asked the government to file a counter.

The court will hear the matter again on Wednesday.

Naidu is currently at Rajamahendravaram prison in judicial custody for 14 days.

The local Vijayawada court in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday refused the plea seeking house custody for him. The house custody was sought for security reasons. Naidu is provided with the Z-plus category security.