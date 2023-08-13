I-Day: Entry of heavy vehicles to be restricted at Delhi borders from Aug 14 night

Ahead of the Independence Day, the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles will be restricted from Noida and Ghaziabad towards the national capital, starting from the night of August 14 till August 15.

These vehicles will be regulated and diverted towards the alternate routes, officials from the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday.

On the occasion of Independence Day, about 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic and will be deployed at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.

Advertisement

“From the night of August 14 at 10 pm, entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles (vehicles carrying goods) will be stopped from Delhi’s border, and entry will start only after the programme ends on the next day, August 15,” Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, SS Yadav told a news agency.

He said there will be controlled movement of vehicles near the Red Fort on some parts of JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Ring Road.

Special care is being taken to ensure that essential services are not affected. A good number of policemen have been deployed around the Red Fort and will keep telling people the way, he added.

On the occasion of Independence Day, parking arrangements are also made for common people and diplomats from different countries who will be coming to the Red Fort to attend the celebrations, officials said.