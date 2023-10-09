“I am fully prepared…”, Punjab CM Mann invites opposition leaders for open debate

After the corruption allegation from opposition leaders, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday called the opposition leaders for an open debate and said that he is fully prepared.

Mann challenged Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Singh Badal of Akali Dal andRaja Waring-Pratap Bajwa of Congress for open debate on ‘Punjab Day’.

CM Mann posted on X, “It is my open invitation to BJP president Jakharji, Sukhbir Singh Badal of Akali Dal and Raja Waring-Pratap Bajwa of Congress that instead of the daily cliche, come and sit in front of the Punjabi people and the media, how did they loot Punjab so far, bro? – Nephews, brothers-in-law, friends, mulahze, toll plazas, youth farmers, business-shopkeepers, gurus’ words, water of canals”

“Let’s debate live on all issues.. You can also bring paper with you but I will speak orally. November 1st ‘Punjab Day’ will be a good day.. you will get time for preparation. I am fully prepared because there is no need to memorize things to speak the truth”, the Punjab Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab, Jhakar said that the party under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann has done a huge deception with Punjab.

“Today, the AAP party under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann has done a huge deception with Punjab. The water of Punjab is its lifeline. Not just the farmers, but the economy of Punjab is dependent on it. Punjab BJP will not let anyone take water from here, and Punjab does not have water to give to anyone. I appeal to the people of Punjab to be alert, AAP can do anything and spread disturbance here,” the president of the BJP, Punjab unit Sunil Jakhar told ANI.