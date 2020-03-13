Former Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Farooq Abdullah who has been under detention since August 5, 2019, after the BJP government abrogated Article 370, was released on Friday.

Abdullah addressed the media in Srinagar where he has been under detention and said, “Today I don’t have words. I am free today; Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend the Parliament and speak for you all.”

“I’m grateful to people of the State and all leaders and people in the rest of the country who spoke for our freedom. This freedom will be complete when all leaders are released. I hope the government of India will take action to release everyone” said Abdullah.

The 83-year-old Member of Parliament from Srinagar was detained under the draconian Public Safety Act since September 15, which was extended for three more months on December 13, which has also been revoked now.

Farooq’s daughter Safia Abdullah Khan took to Twitter to announce the news as she said, “My father is a free man again.”