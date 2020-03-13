Former Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Farooq Abdullah who has been under detention since August 5, 2019, after the BJP government abrogated Article 370, was released on Friday.
Abdullah addressed the media in Srinagar where he has been under detention and said, “Today I don’t have words. I am free today; Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend the Parliament and speak for you all.”
“I’m grateful to people of the State and all leaders and people in the rest of the country who spoke for our freedom. This freedom will be complete when all leaders are released. I hope the government of India will take action to release everyone” said Abdullah.
The 83-year-old Member of Parliament from Srinagar was detained under the draconian Public Safety Act since September 15, which was extended for three more months on December 13, which has also been revoked now.
Farooq’s daughter Safia Abdullah Khan took to Twitter to announce the news as she said, “My father is a free man again.”
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor welcomed the decision on Twitter as he said, “Welcome the belated release of Dr Farooq Abdullah. I hope he will soon resume his rightful place on the front bench of the Lok Sabha, where he can address with his usual compelling vigour the issues facing his state & the state of the nation. His detention was a disgrace.”
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to welcome Farooq Abdullah as she said, “I pray for the good health and long life of J&K’s former CM & veteran leader Farooq Abdullah Ji.”
However, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti among other local politicians like Shah Faesal still remain under detention imposed by Public Safety Act. The move has been challenged by Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Pilot and Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti in the Supreme Court.
Sara, in the petition, said when her brother’s release was imminent, “the petitioner has shockingly learnt about his new detention under the provisions of the Public Safety Act (under which their father also remains detained), which could have no application to one who has anyway been in custody over several months in a state that was under a complete lockdown.”