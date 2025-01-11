I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg for tunnel inauguration: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is eagerly awaiting his visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the Z-morh tunnel inauguration.

Modi will visit Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir on January 13 and will inaugurate the Sonamarg Tunnel project.

Responding to the X post of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding preparedness of above -mentioned tunnel, PM Modi in a post on X said, “I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!”

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister in a post on X said, “Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji’s visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce.”

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), at around 11:45 am, Modi will visit the Sonamarg Tunnel which will be followed by its inauguration.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore. It comprises the Sonamarg main tunnel, an egress tunnel and approach roads. Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region. It will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh. This enhanced connectivity will boost defense logistics, drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Modi will also meet the construction workers who have worked meticulously in the harshest conditions, acknowledging their contribution to this engineering feat.