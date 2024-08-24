HYDRAA razes actor Nagarjuna’s property

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday demolished N Convention Centre belonging to popular actor Nagarjuna Akkineni for encroaching the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zone of a lake at the heart of Hitec City, the IT hub in the city.

However, the actor termed the demolition “unlawful” as there was a stay order issued by the court and said they will seek legal intervention in the matter. The actor later obtained a stay from the High Court on the demolition.

It was a complaint by the minister for roads and buildings and cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to AV Ranganath, commissioner (HYDRAA), that initiated the agency’s action against the encroachment.

Advertisement

In his letter the minister had said “The N Convention Hall is located on the east side of Thammidi Kunta, Khanamet village, Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district which is a clear encroachment. It is also represented that this structure is built within the FTL area, protected by a raised retaining wall towards the tank water side. The structure was constructed by raising the original ground level thereby reducing the water spread area of the Kunta.”

It was found that the property spread over 10 acres encroached on the 3.12 acres of the Thammidi Kunta lake, including 1.12 acres around the FTL and two acres of the buffer zone. Early this morning the enforcement teams of HYDRAA began the demolition, bringing in heavy duty equipment for the task. Madhapur police team was also deployed to ensure no untoward incident took place during demolition. By noon, the property was razed to ground.The encroachment had been resulting in flooding of the surrounding area.

Actor Nagarjuna however, claimed that no prior notice was given before the demolition. He also denied any wrongdoing on the part of the owners. He stated, “Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and court cases.”

He further stated, “The land is a patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning. As a law-abiding citizen, if the court before which the matter is pending had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself.” Nagarjuna also said, “We would be seeking appropriate relief from the Court in relation to the wrong actions carried out by the authorities.”

Meanwhile, as reports of the high- profile demolition spread, people started sharing an old video of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy speaking in the Assembly against the N Convention Centre as a TDP MLA. However, the BRS pointed out that the engagement ceremony of Reddy’s daughter had taken place at N Convention Centre.