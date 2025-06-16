Hyderabad unveils smart parking facility near KBR Park to ease traffic woes

A new smart parking facility powered by Korean technology is offering a much-needed solution to the persistent parking and traffic issues around Hyderabad’s green lung—Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park. The park, popular with morning walkers, has long struggled with congestion caused by haphazard roadside parking.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced a 15-metre-high rotary-style automated parking structure to address these problems. Currently operational on a trial basis, the facility is free of charge for users until official rates are finalized.

Advertisement

Strategically located between the upscale neighborhoods of Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, the park often sees cars lined up in double-parking formations along its periphery, even during early morning hours when traffic is otherwise light.

Advertisement

The new automated multi-level facility can accommodate up to 72 cars, with each rotary stack holding 12 vehicles. Drivers simply need to engage the handbrake and leave their vehicles at the base of the rotary system.

GHMC plans to roll out rate cards soon, along with a mobile app that will allow users to reserve slots and make payments online. The facility will also include provisions for electric vehicle (EV) charging.

Constructed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, the tower-like structure initially puzzled passersby, many of whom mistook it for scaffolding.

However, once operational, the smart system drew praise, especially from morning walkers and cyclists. Cyclists had previously expressed frustration over cars being parked on lanes designated for them.

If the trial run proves successful, GHMC may consider replicating the smart parking solution in other high-footfall, space-constrained areas of the city.