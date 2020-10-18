The city of Hyderabad has been flooded with overnight rain that comes days after the deadly downpour which had left at least 50 people dead and caused damage worth thousands of crores in Telangana.

Last night, the Balanagar Lake in Hyderabad had breached its boundaries, causing huge flash floods in nearby areas.

In the videos, vehicles were seen being swept away as streets got submerged in water. The massive downpour caused huge damage in the state capital and nearby areas.

“Due to the rains old Kurnool road towards airport from pvnr expressway is having waterflow over road. All public going towards airport/Bangalore or coming from airport/Bangalore to city are advised to use outer ring road,” Prakash Reddy, DCP Shamshabad, informed in a tweet.

“The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were continuously working on the field clearing water stagnations and inundations and all possible measures were being initiated in view of the rainfall,” Vishwajit Kampati, Director, Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC, said in a tweet.

As reported by NDTC, the weather office in Hyderabad said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in some parts of the city on Sunday; while one or two places may see intense spells.

Last week, the usually tame Musi river was in spate and flowed over the bridges and the Hussainsagar Lake overflowed the embankments and turned the streets into streams with cars, lorries, container vehicles and even people swept away in the gushing water.

Andhra Pradesh too experienced heavy rain which claimed ten lives in the state and caused extensive damage to crops, roads and uprooted electricity poles.

Areas like Begumpet and Somajiguda which are in the very heart of the city were completely flooded. Video footage showed water gushing out at Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, which is a key private hospital for treating Covid -19 patients.