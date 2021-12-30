Husband, daughter held for woman’s murder in K’taka

The Karnataka police on Thursday cracked the murder case of a married woman and arrested seven persons, including her husband and daughter, in connection with it.

According to DCP South East Srinath M Joshi, the victim’s second husband Naveen Kumar and his associates Santhosh and others were arrested after preliminary inquiry. Since the police suspected the role of her daughter, they took her also into custody.

The murder had taken place on December 27. A gang of miscreants had dragged Archana Reddy out of her vehicle and attacked with lethal weapons at 11 p.m.

The accused had conspired to kill the woman to get her property and lead a luxurious life. The accused confessed to the crime and the motive during questioning.

Naveen Kumar and his daughter had moved out of the house after a fight with Archana Reddy. However, when they could not afford a luxurious life,the father-daughter duo hatched a conspiracy to kill her and get the property.

The investigation was taken up based on eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage and complaint.

The police have secured the custody of the accused and still investigating the case. The victim had once approached the Jigani police station.

More details are being obtained. DCP Srinath M Joshi stated that more arrests would be made in the case.

Further investigation is on.