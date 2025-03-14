Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq put under house arrest in J&K’s Srinagar

Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city on Friday expressed deep disappointment and regret over the alleged house arrest of its president, Maulvi Umer Farooq thereby preventing him from delivering the Friday sermon and offering congregational prayers at the historic mosque.

A statement by the Mirwaiz headed Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid said, “This arbitrary and unjustified move by the authorities comes at a time when the holy month of Ramzan is going on, a month of immense spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide.”

“Jamia Masjid is the central place of worship where thousands gather for Friday prayers, seeking guidance, blessings, and connection with the Almighty. However, barring the Mirwaiz from fulfilling his religious duties and preventing the faithful from benefiting from his sermons deeply hurts the religious sentiments of the people,” the statement said.

Mirwaiz Umer Farooq is the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference.

It must be recalled that two days back, the Union Home Ministry (MHA) banned the Mirwaiz Umer Farooq-headed Awami Action Committee (ACC) for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The ACC was founded by the late Mirwaiz Maulana Mohammad Farooq in 1963 during the Holy Relic agitation in Kashmir. After the assassination of Mirwaiz Maulana Mohammad Farooq by terrorists in 1990, his son, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq headed the ACC.

The MHA also banned J&K Ittehadul Muslimeen (JKIM) headed by Maulvi Masroor Abbas Ansari for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The JKIM was founded by the Shia Muslim separatist leader, the late Maulvi Abbas Ansari. After his death, his son, Maulvi Masroor Abbas came to head the JKIM.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on social media platform X said that these organisations were inciting people to disrupt law and order, posing a threat to the unity and integrity of the country.

Amit Shah said that anyone found involved in activities against the nation’s peace, order and sovereignty was bound to face the crushing blow of the Modi government.