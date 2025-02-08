Humbly accept mandate of Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that the Congress party humbly accepts the mandate of the people of Delhi in the Assembly polls. Reacting to the results of the Assembly polls, the Congress leader, wrote in a post on X, “We humbly accept the mandate of Delhi. The fight for the progress of Delhi and the rights of Delhiites will continue.”

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also expressed gratitude to all the party workers for their dedication.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote in an X post, “In the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress party created an atmosphere against the government in the public interest, but the public did not give us the mandate as expected. We accept the public mandate.”

He said in the coming days, the Congress would continue to raise issues concerning Delhi. The Congress that drew a blank in the last two Assembly elections in Delhi, failed to open its account this time too despite its aggressive campaign against the ruling AAP and the BJP.