“Humble, dedicated leader…” PM Modi condoles demise of ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and said he was a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service.

“In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi,” PM Modi said in a tweet. “My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

The 79-year-old leader had been undergoing treatment at a health facility in Bengaluru.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remembered Omen Chandy as a leader who stood tall as a leader of the masses. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he was one of the Chief Ministers responsible for placing Kerala at the top of the Human Development Index.

“My humble tribute to the stalwart Oommen Chandy, Former Kerala Chief Minister and a staunch Congress man who stood tall as a leader of the masses. His unwavering commitment and visionary leadership left an indelible mark on Kerala’s progress and the nation’s political landscape. He will be remembered for his dedication and service to the people. Heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters,” Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled Chandy’s demise.

“He was a pillar of the Congress party, a leader who dedicated his life to service and was deeply committed to the values we are fighting for today. We will all remember him with great respect and miss his wise counsel.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also expressed her condolences.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of Sh. Oommen Chandy, former CM of Kerala. Heartfelt condolences to his family and his colleagues. May his soul rest in peace.”

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran described Oommen Chandy as a leader who “touched the lives of countless individuals”.

“The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of ‘love’ finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy,” Sudhakaran tweeted.

Kerala Congress said Oommen Chandy was a champion of development, democracy and secularism.

“We mourn the loss of former Kerala CM and Congress stalwart Shri Oommen Chandy.”

Congress said on its Twitter handle that Oommen Chandy was a stalwart in politics and his contributions to Kerala’s progress and development will always be remembered.

“A true statesman, he leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N K Premachandran condoled the demise of the veteran leader and said that the latter was “always with the people, for the people and among the people.”

“The basic concept of Oommen Chandy in his public activities and public activities was to help the poor and marginalized sections of society. He was always with the people, for the people and among the people. As the CM of Kerala, he did innovative works in the field of development. It is a big loss – not only for Kerala or Congress but entire humanity,” Premachandran said.

Kerala Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan said Oommen Chandy was a “capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people’s lives”.

“We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell. Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people’s lives,” Vijayan said.

