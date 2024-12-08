Human trafficker carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head nabbed

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell, Southern Range arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who was accused of alleged involvement in illegal trafficking of Indian youth.

The man, identified as Kamran Haider alias Zaidi, a resident of South East Delhi, was wanted by the NIA in a case of human trafficking – taking youth across international borders and allegedly forcing them to work at fake call centers engaged in cyber frauds.

He was arrested by the Special Cell team from Delhi in Hyderabad on Saturday while trying to escape to another hideout.

The Special Cell deployed a human intelligence and technical surveillance team whose strenuous efforts to locate the prime accused in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Once located, two different teams of Special Cell’s Southern Range were sent to Hyderabad which arrested the accused on Saturday after a long chase near Nampally Railway Station while he was trying to escape to another hideout.

In May this year, a case was registered by the Delhi Police at the New Friends Colony police station, where the complainant had alleged that while he was searching for a job, he came across an international service consultancy firm offering a job in Thailand and Laos. He was sent to Thailand on the pretext of offering a job. But once he reached there, his passport was snatched and he was forced to work for a company which involved in defrauding Indians through internet applications.

The said case was transferred to the NIA and the probe agency filed a case under relevant sections of the law. It later revealed that the accused identified as Manzoor Alam alias Guddu, Sahil, Ashish alias Akhil, Pawan Yadav alias Afzal alias Afroz, along with the key

conspirator, Haider, were involved in the trafficking of gullible Indian youths to the Golden Triangle Region in Laos to force them to indulge in cyber crimes targeting European and American citizens.

They were found to be operating through a consultancy firm named Ali International Services that functioned as a front for human trafficking.

The NIA investigation revealed a well-oiled network of traffickers and touts involved in various illegal activities. The syndicate also indulged in the operation of an unlicenced manpower supply agency, for the illegal transfer/transport of potential victims for criminal activities in South Eastern Asian countries. Their victims were being

used as slaves and forced to work under inhumane conditions.