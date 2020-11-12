In a swift and well-planned operation executed by the Indian Army Intelligence Agencies at Meghalaya-Assam- Bangladesh Border, dreaded hardcore United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent’s (ULFA-I) leader, SS Col Drishti Rajkhowa along with four accomplices, SS Corporal Vedanta, Yasin Asom, Ropjyoti Asom and Mithun Asom, surrendered, with a huge quantity of arms in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.

The operation was based on confirmed inputs, which was a result of relentless pursuit over the last nine months.

Drishti Rajkhowa has long been in the wanted list of the ULFA insurgents responsible for their activities in lower Assam. His surrender is a major blow to the underground organisation and heralds a new dawn ushering in peace in the region.

By this operation, the Indian Army again reaffirmed that at all times it remains committed to maintaining peace and normalcy in the region.

Indian Army’s military intelligence (MI) wing has been on his trail for the past nine years.

Rajkhowa alias Manoj Rabha is an expert in rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and was ranked next to ULFA-I C-in-C Paresh Baruah.

The surrender of Rajkhowa and four other cadres and laying down their arms and ammunition is likely to deliver a huge blow to the separatist outfit which has been fighting for Assam’s sovereignty since 1979.

ULFA was banned by the Home Ministry in 1990 citing it as a terrorist organisation.

“Rajkhowa has been a loyal functionary of the organisation for many years. His surrender was the outcome of circumstances and was done with permission from the outfit. The health condition of his wife was also an important factor that led to the surrender,” Paresh Baruah said while interacting with the local media over the phone from an undisclosed location abroad.

He is currently under the custody of the Army Intelligence and will be brought to Assam, sources informed.