Huge rush of pilgrims in Mahakumbh on Magh Purnima: CM himself monitoring traffic

A huge rush of pilgrims was witnessed on the occasion of Magh Purnima in the Mahakumbh on Wednesday morning with more than 1.30 crore devotees having taken a dip in the Sangam till 10 AM.

Eyewitnesses say that around 10 km surrounding Prayagraj was choked with pilgrims and the total number of devotees to reach Mahakumbh today could cross 2.50 crore.

Advertisement

Choppers have showered 25 quintals of flowers on the devotees. The traffic plan has been changed after a huge jam on the routes going to Prayagraj. The entry of vehicles in the city is closed and the entire Mahakumbh area has been declared as a ‘No Vehicle’ zone.

Advertisement

Devotees have to walk for 8 to 10 kms to reach the Sangam ghats. The administration is, however, running shuttle buses from parking places but these are very limited compared to the huge crowd in the pilgrim city.

Officials said Paramilitary force personnel are stationed at the confluence. People are not allowed to halt there so the crowd does not increase.

For the first time, to control the mob, the District Magistrate, 20 IAS and 85 PCS officers of 15 districts have been deployed in the fair.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been monitoring Mahakumbh from the war room at the Chief Minister’s residence since 4 am in Lucknow. DG Prashant Kumar, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, and many senior officers were also present.

CM Adityanath has extended his heartfelt wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima.