Huge rush of pilgrims for Mahakumbh leads to traffic jams in Prayagraj

President to take holy dip at Sangam on Monday
President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit the sacred city of Prayagraj on Monday, where she will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.
Mahakumbh has drawn a huge crowd of devotees on Sunday leading tomassive jam in all the entry points to Prayagraj.
Mahakumbh has drawn a huge crowd of devotees on Sunday leading to
massive jam in all the entry points to Prayagraj. According to Mela
authorities, 1.09 crore pilgrims have bathed in Sangam till 2 pm even
as there was a huge rush on all the ghats (riverbanks).
All the routes to Sangam remained jammed and vehicles stranded for 10
to 15 km for a long time. Vehicles are stuck everywhere on the road
due to the jam throughout the city prompting the authorities to
implement an Emergency Crowd Management Plan to clear the traffic at
Prayagraj Junction.
Sources said there was a 10-15 km long line of vehicles from
Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Rewa to Prayagraj.
In the morning, a fire broke out in Sector-19 of the Mahakumbh in
which a Kalpwasi tent was burnt. Fire personnel extinguished the fire.
Meanwhile, even after the completion of the Amrit Snan festivals, the
influx of devotees to Prayagraj for a holy dip in the sacred Sangam
continues unabated.
In the 26 days since the commencement of Mahakumbh 2025, over 42 crore
pilgrims have bathed in the Triveni Sangam.
With the number of visitors from across the country and abroad
steadily rising, the Prayagraj Railway decided to extend the
single-direction movement plan until further notice to ensure smooth
and safe rail travel. Under this plan, entry to Prayagraj Junction
will be allowed only from the City Side via Platform No. 1, while
exits will be routed through the Civil Lines side, using Platforms 6
and 10.
According to Railway Division PRO Amit Singh, this measure aims to
prevent congestion and streamline passenger movement.
To further facilitate the travel experience, colour-coded tickets and
designated shelter slots have been introduced. These shelters,
categorized based on passengers’ destinations, are equipped with
temporary ticket counters, toilets, and waiting areas. Additionally,
reserved ticket holders will be granted entry through Gate No. 5.
Passengers are advised to arrive well in advance of their scheduled
train departures. In collaboration with civil police, local taxi,
auto, and e-rickshaw drivers have been urged to adhere to the
single-direction plan to prevent traffic congestion and ensure
seamless transit for pilgrims.
