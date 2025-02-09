Huge rush of pilgrims for Mahakumbh leads to traffic jams in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh has drawn a huge crowd of devotees on Sunday leading to

massive jam in all the entry points to Prayagraj. According to Mela

authorities, 1.09 crore pilgrims have bathed in Sangam till 2 pm even

as there was a huge rush on all the ghats (riverbanks).

All the routes to Sangam remained jammed and vehicles stranded for 10

to 15 km for a long time. Vehicles are stuck everywhere on the road

due to the jam throughout the city prompting the authorities to

implement an Emergency Crowd Management Plan to clear the traffic at

Prayagraj Junction.

Sources said there was a 10-15 km long line of vehicles from

Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Rewa to Prayagraj.

In the morning, a fire broke out in Sector-19 of the Mahakumbh in

which a Kalpwasi tent was burnt. Fire personnel extinguished the fire.

Meanwhile, even after the completion of the Amrit Snan festivals, the

influx of devotees to Prayagraj for a holy dip in the sacred Sangam

continues unabated.

In the 26 days since the commencement of Mahakumbh 2025, over 42 crore

pilgrims have bathed in the Triveni Sangam.

With the number of visitors from across the country and abroad

steadily rising, the Prayagraj Railway decided to extend the

single-direction movement plan until further notice to ensure smooth

and safe rail travel. Under this plan, entry to Prayagraj Junction

will be allowed only from the City Side via Platform No. 1, while

exits will be routed through the Civil Lines side, using Platforms 6

and 10.

According to Railway Division PRO Amit Singh, this measure aims to

prevent congestion and streamline passenger movement.

To further facilitate the travel experience, colour-coded tickets and

designated shelter slots have been introduced. These shelters,

categorized based on passengers’ destinations, are equipped with

temporary ticket counters, toilets, and waiting areas. Additionally,

reserved ticket holders will be granted entry through Gate No. 5.

Passengers are advised to arrive well in advance of their scheduled

train departures. In collaboration with civil police, local taxi,

auto, and e-rickshaw drivers have been urged to adhere to the

single-direction plan to prevent traffic congestion and ensure

seamless transit for pilgrims.