While Durga Puja organisers from city’s IT hub ~ considered the new kids on the block ~ have decided to go virtual this year, opting to webcast the rituals on YouTube, the more traditional pujas in the twin cities are continuing in the conventional way but keeping the celebrations low key and severely restricting admissions in view of the pandemic.

The comparatively new Pujas of IT hub Cyberabad, patronised mostly by software professionals, have opted to use technology.

A large number of IT professionals have, in fact, left the city and returned to their home towns after software companies continued with work from home policy despite the government lifting restrictions imposed during lockdown.

Hyderabad has also impacted donations and advertisements this time. Without advertisements souvenirs, too, have gone digital.

Utsab Cultural Association, one of the key pujas of the IT hub, have decided to go totally digital, webcasting the rituals through a dedicated YouTube channel. The organisers are holding competitions for the “quirkiest videos” and recitation competitions for kids. The selected videos will be shown through the YouTube channel.

Similarly, the Cyberabad Bangali Association, another major puja organiser, too, has decided to go the remote way. “Safety and wellbeing of our members being our utmost priority and in line with government guidelines, the participation will be remote,” stated a notice from the organisers.

However, the more traditional Durga Pujas which date back to a few decades have decided to hold on to their conventional ways but with low budget and restrictions on gathering.

Hyderabad Bangalee Samity, an almost 80-year-old Durga Puja held in Domalguda, beside the Rama Krishna Math have decided to hold puja in its club premises and restrict admissions to members.

“We cannot simply stop an 80-year-old puja… We are considering fixing slots to avoid any kind of gathering during Pushpanjali. We may not even allow senior citizens to keep them safe,” said Mousumi Choudhuri, one of the members of the Bengali club in the city. There will be no distribution of bhog this time.

Hyderabad Kalibari, too, has restricted admission to its members who can afford to pay Rs 2,000 as donation for a family of four. Bhog and dry prasad will be distributed but restricted to members and donors