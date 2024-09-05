HRTC launches ‘Mobility Card’ for nationwide cashless travel in public transport

To promote cashless travel among commuters, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) launched a national common mobility card that allows nationwide cashless travel in public transports.

The facility was launched by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Thursday.

The card allows cashless travel in various public transports across the country and offers multiple payment options enabling users to access services across the country without cash.

The HRTC is already offering cashless payment options through UPI, debit and credit cards in the state-run buses.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the HRTC was the first State Transport Undertaking (STU) in the country to introduce such a facility.

“This new initiative will be a milestone for Himachal Pradesh’s public transport, aiming to streamline travel and enhance user convenience across various transit systems nationwide,” he said.

“The card’s interoperability allows it to be used in other public transport systems, including the Delhi Metro, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Haryana Roadways and Mumbai’s BEST buses. Users from these networks will also be able to use their cards on HRTC buses,” said Sukhu.

This marks a major step towards a fully cashless travel system, offering greater convenience for passengers, even in regions with limited internet access, he added. “The state government is committed to transforming the HRTC into a self-sustaining organization by integrating technology into its operations. Strengthening the HRTC will ultimately benefit the people of the State,” said Sukhu.

He said that the card functions without the internet making it ideal for remote regions with limited connectivity.

The card requires a one-time issuance fee of Rs. 100, with subsequent top-ups available both online and through cash payments at any bus counter.

He also commended the HRTC for launching the card in just six months, outpacing many other states that have either rolled out or were yet to roll out similar initiatives.