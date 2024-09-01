HRTC hits a record revenue collection in August

The revenue earned by Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) witnessed a record jump with a collection of Rs 70 crore in August 2024, which is 37.5 per cent higher than Rs 51 crore earned in August 2023.

Disclosing this, here on Sunday, HRTC, Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur said it is also much higher than the Rs 58 crore earned in august 2022.

“This big jump is attributed to day to day monitoring of revenue targets, regular reviews, route rationalisation and efforts by the Corporation to keep operations running despite servere monsoons and route disruptions. At points where routes were disrupted due to sliding transship arrangements were facilitated,” he said.

With this the corporation has earned 48 crores more in the first months ( April – August ) of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, he said.

With this increase in revenue HRTC has been not only able to make payments to its suppliers of spare parts and diesel on time but also in a position to meet its salary commitments despite reducing grants from the government, said Thakur.

The new ticket management system and inventory management systems have helped hugely in passenger ease and also cost management, he said, adding that it is hoped that in this fiscal year HRTC revenues can go as much as 80 crore above last year, which would be a significant achievement.