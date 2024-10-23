HP witnesses increase in Carp fish farming

The carp fish production in Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a significant increase from 6,767.11 metric tonnes last year to 7,367.03 metric tonnes. Stating this here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that approximately 2,600 fishermen are currently involved in carp farming, and the increase in production is contributing to a steady rise in their income.

He further said that the present state government is providing high-quality fish seeds to fishermen, and there are seven government-run carp fish farms in the state.

“The Fisheries Department has taken numerous steps to provide farmers with high-quality fish seeds. In May 2024, the department procured improved Amur carp seeds from the National Freshwater Fish Brood Bank, Bhubaneswar. These seeds are being used to develop brood stock at Fish Seed Farm, Nalagarh in Solan district and Fish Seed Farm, Gagret in Una district. Farmers will have access to these superior-quality seeds from next year, which have a 20 per cent higher growth rate compared to traditional species, leading to increased income for farmers,” he said.

Advertisement

Sukhu said that additionally, in June 2024, the department signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar. “Under this agreement, advanced seeds of Jayanti Rohu and Amrit Katla species have been made available. Brood stock for these species is being developed at Fish Seed Farm, Nalagarh, with the advanced seeds expected to be available to farmers within the next two years. These species have a 20-25 percent higher growth rate than traditional varieties and possess greater disease resistance,” he informed.

To enhance farmer training, the Fisheries Department has set-up a state-of-the-art training center at Gagret in Una district at a cost of Rs. 5 crore, he said, adding that the department is also establishing a carp fish brood bank at Nalagarh Carp Farm in the near future.

Sukhu said that this scheme is being implemented in the eight districts of the state including Bilaspur, Mandi, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, Sirmaur, Chamba, and Una. The main fish species reared in these ponds include Rohu, Katla, Mrigal, Common Carp, and Grass Carp, all of which have high market value.